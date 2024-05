Kleber (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kleber has been on the sidelines since May 3 with an AC joint separation, but he returned to practice Monday. The fact that the Mavericks are clearing him to play prior to warmups is also a good sign. Kleber could absorb some of the minutes that Dereck Lively (neck) was getting recently.