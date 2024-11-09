Kleber (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber is expected to remain sidelined for his eighth straight contest due to a strained right hamstring. With P.J. Washington (knee) and Dereck Lively (shoulder) also doubtful, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell should receive increased playing time in Dallas' frontcourt.