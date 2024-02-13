Kleber is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to a right small toe dislocation and a nasal fracture, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Kleber has consistently received questionable tags but has played through his toe and nasal injuries in Dallas' last nine contests. If Kleber is cleared to play yet again, he will likely compete for backup center minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Available against Washington•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Tagged as probable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Set to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Available for Thursday•