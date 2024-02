Kleber (toe/rest) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Kleber racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the 76ers and will likely play in the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set Tuesday. When healthy, Kleber is an important rotational piece for the Mavericks.