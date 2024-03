Kleber is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Indiana with left knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

The Mavericks are a little banged up heading into Tuesday. Derrick Jones (shoulder) and Luka Doncic (ankle) are also carrying questionable tags for Dallas. Kleber has averaged 24.6 minutes over his past five games with 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.