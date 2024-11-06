Kleber (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Kleber played off the bench in the first two games of the season and hasn't been able to step on the hardwood since. The big man doesn't have a clear timetable for his return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Remains out for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Timeline for return remains unclear•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Won't travel for Tuesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Downgraded to out•