Kleber racked up 25 points (8-11 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Jazz.

Coming into Monday's contest, Kleber was shooting only 19 percent from long range for the season. He came out of nowhere to sink eight of his 11 attempts beyond the arc in a dramatic Game 2 win that evened up the series with Utah. is Kleber's proficiency from downtown is almost certainly an outlier, but the Mavericks needed a performance like this from the supporting cast with Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined.