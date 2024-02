Kleber racked up 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the 76ers.

Kleber delivered excellent efficiency on a modest workload, while operating as a hub for facilitating in the Mavericks' offense and anchoring the paint with Dereck Lively (nose) inactive. Kleber's physicality was especially notable in guarding the contact-initiation of Tyrese Maxey. When healthy, Kleber is an important rotational piece for Dallas.