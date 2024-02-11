Kleber (toe) will be listed as probable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kleber has been a regular on Dallas injury reports throughout February, but he has yet to miss any games this month while being listed with a right small toe dislocation as well as a nasal fracture. The 32-year-old made his fifth straight start in Saturday's 146-111 win over the Thunder, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes. With the Mavericks already ruling out Dereck Lively (nose) for Monday's contest, Kleber could start again and will likely be in store for a split of the minutes at center with the newly acquired Daniel Gafford.