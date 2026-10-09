Cisse amassed zero points (0-3 FG), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 14 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to Houston.

Cisse served as the third-string center, playing behind Morez Johnson and Daniel Gafford. Despite a few bright spots last season, it appears as though Cisse could struggle to be an every-night part of the rotation, particularly if Dereck Lively returns from his foot injury at any point. Cisse is someone to monitor, just in case injuries befall the Dallas frontcourt, especially for those needing rebounds and blocks.