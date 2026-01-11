default-cbs-image
Cisse (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

With Anthony Davis (hand) sidelined indefinitely, Cisse served as the Mavericks' backup center behind Daniel Gafford during Saturday's loss against the Bulls. Cisse may have sprained his right shoulder during that contest, and if he's unable to play Monday, then Dwight Powell would be in line for more minutes off the bench.

