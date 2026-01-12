Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cisse (shoulder) is now listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Cisse is trending in the right direction after initially being listed as questionable Monday due to a right shoulder sprain. The team should have official word on his availability closer to tipoff.
