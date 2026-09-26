Aldama (undisclosed) was limited during Saturday's practice, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reported.

Head coach Dusty May didn't elaborate, only stating Aldama is dealing with a "nagging injury." The 2021 No. 30 overall pick had spent his entire career in Memphis before being traded to Dallas in July of 2026. In 278 regular-season games, including 82 starts, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 23.4 minutes per contest. His shooting acumen will allow the Mavericks to stretch the floor, and his versatility enables him to man multiple positions while playing various roles. Aldama underwent knee surgery in March, and while it's unknown if that's still a concern, fantasy managers should continue monitoring his health throughout training camp.