Aldama notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 15 minutes in Sunday's 130-93 win over the Nets.

Aldama used his limited opportunities efficiently, converting five of seven field-goal attempts and connecting on two three-pointers. However, his modest playing time restricted his ability to contribute across other categories. Aldama's perimeter shooting and offensive versatility provide fantasy upside, but his role within Dallas' crowded frontcourt rotation remains a significant obstacle to consistent production. Although he's returning from a knee injury that kept him out until earlier this month, his limited playing time remains a concern.