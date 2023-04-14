The NBA suspended Bridges on Friday for 30 games, with 20 games considered already served, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bridges, who's currently a free agent after sitting out the entire 2022-23 season, will be suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 campaign due to a felony domestic violence charge he pleaded no contest to in November of last year. The 2018 first-round pick reportedly discussed a new contract with the Hornets in December, but he never inked a deal. His recent legal troubles may limit his overall attention in free agency this offseason, but he posted career-high numbers in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.