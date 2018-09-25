Nate Robinson: Waived by Lebanese team
Robinson was waived by Homenetmen Beirut B.C. of the Lebanese Basketball League after it was revealed that an injury he has requires further treatment, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Robinson suffered an undisclosed injury while playing in the BIG3 over the summer. He may attempt to sign with another overseas team once he's healthy.
More News
-
Nate Robinson: Continues career in Lebanon•
-
Nate Robinson: Will make debut for D-League team Tuesday•
-
Nate Robinson: Signs with Israeli team•
-
Pelicans G Nate Robinson waived by Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Nate Robinson: Will draw the start Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nate Robinson: Tallies 18 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...