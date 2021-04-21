Griffin had 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 28 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Griffin might have come off the bench, but he vastly outplayed DeAndre Jordan, who ended with eight points and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Both players will split minutes at center and while Griffin's role remains unclear, he should see decent minutes on a nightly basis -- especially if he keeps outperforming the starter, as it was the case here.