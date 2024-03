Thomas finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 105-93 loss to the Knicks.

The third-year guard led the Nets in scoring, but it was the first time in eight games since returning from an ankle/foot sprain that Thomas has failed to deliver at least 20 points. Over that stretch, he's averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.3 threes, emerging as the most reliable offensive threat in the Brooklyn lineup.