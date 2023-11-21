Thomas (ankle) won't travel with the Nets to Atlanta and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Hawks, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Thomas sprained his left ankle Nov. 8 and will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday. However, head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Thomas appears to be progressing and could return soon. Thomas' next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus Miami. Ben Simmons (hip) and Dennis Smith (back) also remain out, so Lonnie Walker is primed for a heavy workload versus Atlanta.