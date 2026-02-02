Thomas accumulated 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 loss to the Pistons.

Thomas is one of only three Nets players to score in double figures against Detroit, as he shared a team-high in scoring with Drake Powell. Both players did so while coming off the bench. On a positive note, this was Thomas's first game sinking three shots from long range since New Year's Day.