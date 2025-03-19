Johnson is listed out for Thursday's against the Pacers due to rest purposes.
Thursday's game is not part of a back-to-back set, so the timing is interesting. Presumably, Johnson will be back in action for the Nets' rematch with the Pacers on Saturday, but fantasy managers will first want to confirm that he's actually playing before locking him into lineups. With Johnson sitting out Thursday, players such as Trendon Watford, Jalen Wilson, Maxwell Lewis and Noah Clowney could see more minutes than usual.
