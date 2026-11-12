Wolf registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 145-111 win over the Pelicans.

Wolf delivered a productive multi-category performance, securing a double-double for the second time in his last three starts while adding three combined defensive stats. His four assists were also valuable, highlighting his ability to contribute beyond traditional frontcourt categories. Wolf's rebounding and defensive activity provide an encouraging fantasy foundation, and his scoring seems to be trending in the right direction as well. This was his fourth consecutive game with 10 or more points. He'll remain a valuable waiver pickup as long as he remains in the starting unit.