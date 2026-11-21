Wolf logged 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Magic.

Wolf hit some big shots down the stretch to keep the game close and finished with a team-best plus-15 differential, so it'll be interesting to see if he sticks as a starter for Monday's game in Minnesota. Egor Demin, who Wolf replaced in the starting lineup Friday, finished with six points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers across 21 minutes in the narrow defeat.