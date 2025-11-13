site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Danny Wolf: Sent to G League
RotoWire Staff
Brooklyn assigned Wolf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday.
With a combined six minutes over his last two appearances with Brooklyn, Wolf heads to Long Island in need of more live reps.
