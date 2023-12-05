Walker is dealing with a left hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for Brooklyn's next seven games, at minimum, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Walker missed Saturday's victory over Orlando due to the hamstring strain, but Tuesday's prognosis is more serious than his initial day-to-day estimation. Walker has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, and coach Jacque Vaughn said that Walker won't travel with the Nets for an upcoming five-game road trip, which ends on Dec. 18 against Utah. Cam Thomas and Dennis Smith recently returning from injury gives Brooklyn enough backcourt depth, but the Nets' inability to have collective health as a group remains an ongoing theme of the season.