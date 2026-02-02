Porter (personal) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porter has the green light to return from a two-game absence. He's going to be seeing his name quite a lot in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen what direction the Nets choose to go. Across 12 appearances in January, Porter averaged 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.