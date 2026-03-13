The Nets list Agbaji as probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle sporeness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Agbaji has been left out of the Brooklyn rotation for the past two games in coach's decisions, but assuming his ankle injury doesn't keep him from playing Saturday, he could have a chance at reclaiming some minutes. In addition to Egor Demin (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (thumb) being out for the season, the Nets will be without Nic Claxton (rest), Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee) on Saturday.