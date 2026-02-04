The Raptors traded Agbaji to Brooklyn on Tuesday in a three-team trade, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Clippers flipped Chris Paul to Toronto, while a 2032 second-round pick and cash were sent to Brooklyn.

Agbaji was frequently mentioned in the rumor mill prior to this move. The 25-year-old wing made 42 appearances in Toronto, averaging 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 steals in 15.5 minutes per contest. It remains to be seen what type of role he'll be able to carve out in Brooklyn, and he can be considered questionable to debut Thursday against Orlando.