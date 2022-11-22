Watanabe is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Watanabe has scored in double figures in four straight games, shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 60 percent from three during that stretch, but he appears to have recently picked up a hamstring injury that may sideline him for Tuesday's matchup. Nicolas Claxton (illness) is also questionable, so if both big men are sidelined, Markieff Morris, Day'Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.