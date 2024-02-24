Key (illness) is absent from the Nuggets' final injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Key was given a probable designation prior to Friday's game, so it is not surprising to see him available ahead of tipoff. Barring any setbacks, he will be available in a reserve role should his services ultimately get called upon.
