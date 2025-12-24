Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right knee injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Johnson landed awkwardly on his right leg and stayed down for an extended period. He grabbed at his knee before limping to the locker room with 9:18 remaining in the final frame. If the 29-year-old swingman is unable to return, Tim Hardaway and Bruce Brown will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
