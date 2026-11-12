Johnson registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 victory over the Grizzlies.

This was a nice bounce-back performance for Johnson, who was held to just eight points on 2-for-6 shooting his last time out. He came through with some big plays down the stretch to help keep the Nuggets on top in the win, and he finished the game without committing a single turnover. He'll look to keep the party going in New Orleans on Saturday.