Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Not listed on report for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Johnson exited Sunday's win over the Warriors in the third quarter due to back spasms and did not return. However, he practiced Tuesday and is set to play Wednesday. Over his last five games, the 30-year-old forward has averaged 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest.
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