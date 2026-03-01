Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Now doubtful to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against Minnesota due to right ankle soreness.
Johnson is not expected to return in the final minutes of Sunday's contest after being held scoreless in 23 minutes before heading to the locker room in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 29-year-old forward pop up on the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Utah.
