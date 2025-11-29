Johnson chipped in 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 139-136 loss to San Antonio.

The 28 points were a season high for Johnson, topping the 20 points he scored just six days prior against the Kings. The 29-year-old wing is beginning to look more comfortable in a Denver jersey, and over the last six games he's averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 boards, 3.3 threes, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor and a dazzling 62.5 percent (20-for-32) from beyond the arc.