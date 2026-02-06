Johnson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

It's a significant upgrade for Johnson, who has been sidelined since late December with a right knee bone bruise. Fantasy managers should expect a strict minutes limit if Johnson is able to play. Even with Peyton Watson (hamstring) now sidelined, Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett would appear to have the most to lose once Johnson is given the green light to suit up.