Nuggets' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Johnson hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a right knee bone bruise and is without a clear timetable for a return. He should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls until Denver offers an update.
