Nuggets' Christian Braun: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Braun hasn't played since Nov. 12 due to a significant left ankle sprain, but he is traveling with the Nuggets on their road trip and is due to return in the near future. With Sunday's game being the front end of a back-to-back set, the Nuggets may be hoping he can suit up for one of these two games.
