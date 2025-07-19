Jones finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 29 minutes in Friday's 106-84 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Jones paced all scorers in Friday's blowout win, capping off a strong and intriguing Summer League showing. He joined the Nuggets on an Exhibit 10 deal after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. In his final season at Iowa State, the guard averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc across 34 games.