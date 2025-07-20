Jones agreed to a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones will join Denver on a two-way deal after averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.9 percent from the field across 20.2 minutes per game in five Summer League appearances. The undrafted rookie out of Iowa State averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.5 minutes per game in 34 outings during his senior season.