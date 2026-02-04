Pickett posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Pistons.

Pickett remained in the starting lineup, yet he once again failed to make the most of his opportunity. He has now failed to score in three of the past four games, typically playing minutes in the mid-teens. Despite his starting role, Pickett is not someone who needs to be considered outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.