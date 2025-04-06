Now Playing

Pickett will start in Sunday's game against the Pacers.

The second-year guard will get the starting nod due to Jamal Murray (hamstring) being sidelined. Pickett has averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers across 25.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances (two starts).

