Pickett will start in Sunday's game against the Pacers.
The second-year guard will get the starting nod due to Jamal Murray (hamstring) being sidelined. Pickett has averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers across 25.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances (two starts).
