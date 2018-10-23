Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Absent from injury report
Murray (lower leg) wasn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Kings.
This is positive news, as it means Murray will be a full go for Denver's fourth game of the 2018-2019 campaign. He managed to play through the injury during Sunday's contest but accrued just three points, two rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes.
