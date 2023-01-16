Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain.
Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different, however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Closes with 14 second-half points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available, starting Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play against Orlando•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially probable Friday•