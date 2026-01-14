Murray popped off for 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.

Murray didn't miss a beat in his return from a two-game absence, leading the Nuggets in scoring and assists as he guided his squad to victory. With Nikola Jokic (knee) watching from the sidelines, Murray has been a first-round producer with averages of 27.8 points, 11.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 triples and 1.0 steals per contest.