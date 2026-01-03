Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Murray has a mild left ankle sprain, but it sounds like he intends to play through it. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, however, so this is something to monitor in case a maintenance day is needed.
