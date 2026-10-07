Strawther registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 preseason win over the Jazz.

Stawther had a solid night beyond the arc in Denver's first preseason victory. The Gonzaga product enters his fourth season with the Nuggets in a crowded situation at his position following the addition of DeMar DeRozan. While youth is certainly on Stawther's side, a breakout campaign where he finally averages 10 points or more per game seems less likely.