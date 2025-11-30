Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther (back) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Strawther will miss an eighth straight game due to a back issue. His next opportunity to suit up comes Wednesday against the Pacers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Remains out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Sidelined Friday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Won't play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Remains out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: To miss third straight game•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Ruled out for Wednesday•