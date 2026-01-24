Strawther logged 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 102-100 win over Milwaukee.

Strawther made his first start of the season with Jamal Murray (hamstring/hip), Christian Braun (ankle) and Peyton Watson (ankle) sidelined and capitalized on the opportunity by leading Denver in scoring during a win. The Gonzaga product entered Friday averaging just 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 9.7 minutes across 22 appearances, inconsistently factoring into the regular rotation. While his usage is likely to dip as the Nuggets get healthier, outings like this can help keep Strawther in the mix for minutes moving forward.