Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strawther will start against the Bulls on Saturday.
The 23-year-old wing will get the starting nod for the second time this season due to Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (concussion) being sidelined. During his lone start this season in a Jan. 23 win over Milwaukee, Strawther posted 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Drops 15 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Paces Denver in win•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Will start vs. Milwaukee•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Adds 15 points vs. Hornets•
-
Nuggets' Julian Strawther: Muted role cotninues•