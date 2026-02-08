Strawther will start against the Bulls on Saturday.

The 23-year-old wing will get the starting nod for the second time this season due to Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Spencer Jones (concussion) being sidelined. During his lone start this season in a Jan. 23 win over Milwaukee, Strawther posted 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes.